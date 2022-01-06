ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person died after a fire in the Walnut Park East neighborhood Thursday, officials said.
The St. Louis Fire Department said there were two people inside the house when the fire broke out. One person was asleep when the fire broke out and had to jump out a second story window to escape.
The other person inside was pronounced dead on the scene. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. in the 5400 block of Robin Avenue.
No other information was immediately released.
