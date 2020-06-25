ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person died following an early morning crash in the City of St. Louis.
The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday on westbound Interstate 70 near Cass.
Lanes in the area were closed to traffic until just before 6 a.m.
Authorities have not released any further information regarding the incident, but this story will be updated as details are made available.
