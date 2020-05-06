UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in University City Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the shooting happened after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6800 block of Corbitt. One shooting victim was found dead at the scene. The second was rushed to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
No other information was made available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the U. City PD.
