FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot following a shooting in Ferguson Friday morning.
Ferguson police said officers responded to the 1800 block of Bahama for a shots fired call at 11:48 a.m. They located an adult man sitting in the front seat of a vehicle unresponsive with gunshot wounds. A woman was also found with gunshot wounds lying on the pavement near the left of the vehicle.
The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Investigators say the victims were shot by an unknown suspect and it appears to be a random incident based on the location.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact police at 314-522-3100.
