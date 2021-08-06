A person in a stopped vehicle died after a truck hit the car on I-70 at Branch late Thursday night.

A truck hit a stopped car on westbound Interstate 70 at Branch around 11:30 p.m. Police said a person in the stopped car was pronounced dead.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed while accident reconstruction investigators were on the scene. No other information has been released.

