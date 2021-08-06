ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed when a truck hit a stopped car on a north St. Louis interstate late Thursday night.
A truck hit a stopped car on westbound Interstate 70 at Branch around 11:30 p.m. Police said a person in the stopped car was pronounced dead.
The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed while accident reconstruction investigators were on the scene. No other information has been released.
