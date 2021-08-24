Fiery WEntzville Crash 082421

Flames and smoke coming from a crashed RV in Wentzville Tuesday morning. 

 News 4 Viewer

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in a fiery crash in Wentzville Tuesday morning.

An RV crashed into a rock bluff and caught fire off the ramp from northbound Highway 61 to Wentzville Parkway around 7 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 one person died in the crash.

The crash and emergency response is creating a slowdown for drivers in the area. The ramp is currently closed to traffic. 

No other information has been released. This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.