WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in a fiery crash in Wentzville Tuesday morning.
An RV crashed into a rock bluff and caught fire off the ramp from northbound Highway 61 to Wentzville Parkway around 7 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to News 4 one person died in the crash.
The crash and emergency response is creating a slowdown for drivers in the area. The ramp is currently closed to traffic.
No other information has been released. This story will be updated as more details become available.
