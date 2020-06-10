EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in an overnight triple shooting in East St. Louis.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of McCasland.
One person was pronounced dead at the shooting scene. The conditions of the other two victims has not been disclosed.
No other information has been released.
