ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fatal crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in St. Louis for hours overnight.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on the interstate near West Florissant around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.
The identity of the man killed in the crash has not been released.
During the closure, traffic was diverted off the interstate at Carrie. The lanes reopened before 8 a.m.
No other information has been released regarding the fatal crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.