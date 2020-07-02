UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in University City.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Eastgate.
According to police, the two shooting victims were taken to the hospital immediately following the incident. One of victims later died. The second was listed in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-725-2211 ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
