FERGUSON (KMOV.com) -- A person died after a high speed crash Monday night in Ferguson, police said.
Ferguson EMS and Fire treated four people from the two vehicles involved, one of which was pronounced dead on the scene from their injuries. Two others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the other person involved was treated on the scene.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Elizabeth and Hereford when a driver ran a red light and hit another vehicle making a left turn. Witnesses on the scene confirmed that one of the drivers ran a red light, police said.
The identity of the person who died has not been released. Ferguson Police are actively investigating the crash.
