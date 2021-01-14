LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in a fiery crash in St. Charles County Thursday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials told News 4 a car overturned and caught fire on eastbound Interstate 64 east of Prospect in Lake Saint Louis before 8:30 a.m.
Following the crash, emergency crews were seen blocking one eastbound lane of interstate traffic and the entire Outer 64 road.
No other details have been released.
