ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person died after an early morning crash in north St. Louis.
Police report the one-car crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at Riverview and Edna. One person was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Accident reconstruction was called to investigate. No other information was released.
