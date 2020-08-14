ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed in a crash on southbound I-55 at Richardson in Arnold.
A crashed vehicle was spotted off to the side of the interstate following the crash around 9:40 a.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, one person was killed in the crash.
Lanes of the interest were closed while crews were on the scene. They reopened around 10:25 a.m.
