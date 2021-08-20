ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis.
The lanes were closed near Memorial and Walnut around 11 a.m. Friday St. Louis police said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was pronounced dead following the crash. It is not known if anyone else was injured.
Traffic was backed up through the Broadway-Cass area shortly after the interstate was closed. Accident reconstruction has been called to the scene to investigate.
