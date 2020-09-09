HILLSBORO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One man is dead after a tragic accident in Jefferson County Wednesday.
According to authorities, two men were backing out of the driveway of a home near Hillsboro when the driver got out to get something from inside the house.
The car was not put in park, and continued to roll back, with the second passenger still inside.
The 86-year-old passenger was unable to escape to escape the car, which rolled into Lake Tishomingo around 3 p.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said their dive team was dispatched, and was unable to save the man, who is from St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.