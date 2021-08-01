NORTH ST. LOUIS( KMOV.com) - An accident reconstruction team is handling a crash that left a man dead Sunday morning.
According to St. Louis City police, a man was crushed inside a car after it crashing into a concrete barrier around 8 a.m. on Hall Street near Carrie Ave in the North Riverfront neighborhood. He was pronounced dead, officials said.
The age or identity of the victim has not been released.
