O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was killed during an early morning crash near O’Fallon, Illinois.
A car and box truck were involved in the crash on eastbound interstate 64 just before Highway 50 around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the O’Fallon Fire Department.
One person in the passenger car died at the scene.
The Illinois State Police Department has been called in to investigate the crash.
No other details have been released.
