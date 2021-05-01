ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A string of shootings across St. Louis left one person dead and several others wounded within a six-hour span.
The first shooting happened before 10:00 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Chouteau where a 31-year-old man was shot in the arm. The victim and several others were standing in an alley when shots were exchanged with a victim of a white sedan. A relative took the victim to a hospital.
Police said a person was shot in the face and hand near Chouteau Ave and Dillion Court just on the edge of the Peabody Darst Webbe area around 11:25 a.m. A 32-year-old woman told officers she was riding in a car when shots were exchanged between occupants of a dark blue car and black car.
Around the same time, detectives were called to 1200 S. 14th, where a woman was shot in the leg. Police say she was grazed by a bullet while in front of her home and refused treatment. Around 11:40 p.m., three people were shot in the 3000 block of Miami Street in the Gravois Park neighborhood. A 13-year-old girl was shot in the leg, a 36-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.
Two people were shot in the 1000 block of Cole just before 2:00 a.m., police tell News 4. A 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were shot during a fight in front of a residence, police believe. The 24-year-old was shot in the torso and taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The other victim was shot in the foot and treated by EMS, police say.
Just past 4:30 a.m., 41-year-old Joel David Boyd was killed after being shot in the head in the 3700 block of Penrose Street near Prairie Ave. Police initially said another person was shot in the foot nearby but later said Boyd was the only victim.
Police initially said the last reported shooting happened around 7:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Lewis Street near O'Fallon Street just one block from the Mississippi River in North City. Investigators found a man who was shot in the face lying next to a car, but officers determined the victim suffered from blunt force trauma. He was taken to a hospital.
Mayor Tishaura Jones issued Jones issued the following statement about the shootings:
Mayor Jones is frustrated with the continuous waves of gun violence that affect our city. She is working with new leadership in the Department of Public Safety to ensure our police can more quickly and efficiently address violent crime, while also addressing the root causes of violent crime. If approved by the Board of Aldermen, the $4 million reallocation from decades-long vacancies in the police department will primarily be used to address poverty, homelessness, and trauma-informed care for victims of violent crime.
Editor's note: Police initially said 12 victims were shot, not 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.