ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One adult died and two children were injured in a two-car accident that happened in west St. Louis Monday evening.
The accident happened at N. Vandeventer and W. Belle just before 8:45 p.m., authorities said.
Four adults and two children were taken to a hospital. One child was listed in serious condition, the other was listed in stable condition. Three of adults were listed in stable condition.
Firefighters say a fourth adult died at the hospital.
