ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- One person was killed and five others injured in a north St. Louis City shooting near a club early Saturday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., police found six people shot in the 3100 block of North Grand near the Bad Habits Social Club. Willie Jackson III, 36, died at the scene while five others were taken to a hospital.
A 36-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were listed in critical condition; a 32-year-old man, 33-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were listed in stable condition.
News 4 crews spotted more than 70 evidence markers as the scene stretched over three blocks.
"Stop letting them shoot your city up, stop letting them shoot your neighborhood up because they will hit one of our kids," Alderman Brandon Bosley said. "They will hit one of your kids. We had more than enough people shot ... We got these types of idiots running around our city, creating that type of havoc."
Bosley said officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sent an email to the city asking to move forward with shutting down the club. Bosley said this isn't the first time a shooting happens outside the club and a cease-and-desist letter was sent out in January and posted on the property in February.
"I am not trying to hurt any business owners. But, dammit, you are working and operating in my neighborhood where my people live," Bosley said. "I have to answer to those people. I have to tell them why things are the way they are. They are going to yell at me about those gunshots, not you."
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.