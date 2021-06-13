FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed and 5 others were injured in a boating accident Saturday night.
Around 9 p.m., six people were inside a boat at George Winter Park on the Meramec River when it hit a rock. The passengers were thrown around inside the boat, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. One person died from their injuries and the remaining five were taken to a hospital with moderate to serious injuries.
No additional information has been released
