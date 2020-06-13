NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to a North City neighborhood after a shooting left one man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., police found four men shot in the 3100 block of North Grand near a Chop Suey restaurant and a night club. A 36-year-old man died at the scene while three others were taken to a nearby hospital.
Two shooting victims were dropped off at a local hospital for treatment, police said.
News 4 crews spotted more than 70 evidence markers as the scene stretched over three blocks.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
