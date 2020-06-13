NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to a North City neighborhood after a shooting left one man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., police found four men shot in the 3100 block of North Grand near the Bad Habits Social Club. Willie Jackson III, 36, died at the scene while five others were taken to a nearby hospital.
Another 36-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were list in critical but unstable condition; a 32-year-old man, 33-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were listed in stable condition.
News 4 crews spotted more than 70 evidence markers as the scene stretched over three blocks.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
