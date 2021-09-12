ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A string of shootings across St. Louis left one person dead and four others wounded early Sunday morning
The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Spruce between 11th and 10th Streets. Police said a man and woman were shot but conscious and breathing when they arrived.
Nearly 30 minutes later, a man was found shot and killed near the area of Convention Plaza and North 13th Street. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.
At 2:45 a.m., authorities arrived to the 1400 block of Hamilton in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood where a man was shot. Around 3:30 a.m. a man arrived to the hospital after being shot in his side near the 5700 block of Floy Ave in north St. Louis
Anyone with information should call local police.
