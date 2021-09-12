ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A string of shootings across St. Louis left one person dead and four others wounded early Sunday morning.
The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Spruce between 11th and 10th Streets. Police said a 19-year-old man had got into an argument with an unidentified suspect. During the confrontation, the suspect shot the teen in his torso. A 17-year-old girl was also shot in her arm.
Nearly 30 minutes later, a man was shot in his leg and torso near the area of Convention Plaza and North 13th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.
At 2:45 a.m., authorities arrived to an apartment in the 1400 block of Hamilton in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood where a man was shot in his leg.
Around 3:30 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was trying to park his car in the 5700 block of Floy Ave when someone inside a white SUV started honking at him. As the SUV drove by, someone fired shots at him, striking the victim in his side. A witness took the 23-year-old to a hospital for help.
Anyone with information should call local police.
