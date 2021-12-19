1 dead, 3 wounded in overnight Metro East shooting

BROOKLYN, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis man died and three other men were wounded in a shooting that happened in Brooklyn, Illinois overnight.
Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of what used to Roxy's Nightclub on Madison Avenue just after 3:00 a.m.
A 28-year-old St. Louis man died and three others were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
