CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- First responders shut down Route 3 in Cahokia following a deadly crash Sunday morning.
According to police, two cars crashed head-on at 4:45 a.m. on the highway near Judith Lane. One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital.
The road is still closed as of 7 a.m. and it is unknown when it will reopen.
