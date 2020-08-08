NORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad is investigating a shooting in north St. Louis County that left one dead and two others wounded.
The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Cedarwood around 11 p.m. Friday.
A 34-year-old man was shot and killed. Police say a woman was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was treated at a hospital and released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.