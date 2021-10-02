NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An early Saturday morning crash in North St. Louis left one person dead and two others injured.
The crash happened at 4 a.m. near Goodfellow and Dressell Ave when a white car crashed into median and got stuck. One person was killed during the collision, police said. Paramedics took two others to a local hospital.
An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate.
