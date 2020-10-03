ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Detectives are investigating after an overnight shooting left one dead and two injured just south of downtown St. Louis.
Officers arrived to the 1100 block of South 13th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Once there, they found a woman who was shot in her right arm.
Just a few blocks away, police found two more victims near 14th Street and Rutger Lane. One person was shot in the leg while the other victim was found dead after being shot in the head.
Investigators are unsure if the three shootings are related. No additional information has been released.
