NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are searching for answers following a deadly triple shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Thursday.
Officers arrived to the 2500 block of Hodiamont just before 11 p.m. where they found three people shot. One of the victims died at the scene.
Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
