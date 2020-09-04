NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - One person died and two others were injured in an a car accident that occurred in North City Friday afternoon.
The accident involving two cars happened near the intersection of Bacon and Montgomery in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood just before 2:30 p.m.
Firefighters say one victim died. Two adults were stable when they were taken to a hospital.
