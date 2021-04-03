NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An accident reconstruction team is investigating a deadly crash in north St. Louis Saturday.
Just past midnight, officers were called to a two-car crash near Union and Bircher. One man was killed and two others were injured.
The identity of the person killed has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.