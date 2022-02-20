1 dead, 1 wounded in University City shooting

UNIVERSITY CITY (KMOV.com) - A man died and another man was wounded in a shooting that occurred in University City Saturday night.
Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Birchmont Avenue. A 24-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were taken to a hospital, where the 24-year-old died. The 18-year-old man is stable, police say.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.