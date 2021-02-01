JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting near an apartment complex in Jennings Monday afternoon, police say.
The shooting happened in the 8700 block of Jennings Station Road around 4:00 p.m. A 40-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were both shot on or near the complex's parking lot.
After the shooting, the man ran towards a nearby ZX gas station, where he was found by officers. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The woman was found near the apartment complex. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.