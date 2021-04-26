NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Monday evening.
The shooting happened near the intersection of MLK and Billups just before 7:00 p.m., police say. A man in his 30s died and a man in his 20s was shot in the shoulder, and was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
