1 dead, 1 wounded in Friday night shooting in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man was killed another was wounded in a shooting that happened in Berkeley late Friday night.
Police tell News 4 that two men were shot inside a car in the 8300 block of Airport Road just after 10:00 p.m. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, the other man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
