ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was killed and a woman was wounded in shooting that happened one block from America's Center in downtown St. Louis Sunday.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Sixth and Washington around 9:30 p.m., police say.
The man was shot and killed inside a car. Police say the woman was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.