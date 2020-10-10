BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 29-year-old man died, and a 27-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting that occurred in Bridgeton in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police say the man and woman were shot near the parking lot of Machinists Hall in the 12300 block of St. Charles Rock Road just before 1:00 a.m.
Both victims were taken to the hospital where the man later died.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bridgeton police at 314-373-3876.
