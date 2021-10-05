NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two separate shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood left a woman dead and another person injured.
Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, a critically injured man arrived at a local hospital after being shot in the back at the intersection Marcus and Greer Avenues near the border of the Greater Ville and Kingsway East neighborhoods. Two hours later, investigators were called back to the same intersection after a woman was found shot and killed.
Details on what led up to the shootings are still unknown.
