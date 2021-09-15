MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police closed westbound Interstate 270 after a deadly crash in Madison County Wednesday morning.
At 6 a.m., a car was traveling eastbound near mile marker 3.4 when it lost control and veered into the westbound lanes, hitting two semi-trucks. The driver died from their injuries. Images from the Illinois Department of Transportation's camera show a Fed-Ex truck with heavy front-end damage.
The Illinois State Police said another driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.