NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot, killed in a double shooting in North City Tuesday.
Officers arrived to the 2100 block of East Alice Ave just before 10 a.m. in North St. Louis where they found a man and woman shot.
The woman later died, police said.
No additional information has been released. The investiation is ongoing.
