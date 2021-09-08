ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A shooting and crash has closed a portion of southbound Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County.
The interstate was closed near Lindbergh just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the ramp from southbound Interstate 270 to Interstate 55 south is also closed. They estimate the closure to be in place for about four hours.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they were initially notified by St. Louis County police that a crash had occurred, but when first responders got to the scene, they discovered a shooting took place. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
News 4 crews on the scene spotted Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers looking at a Laclede Cab van on the closed roadway. A pickup truck and semi-truck were also seen on the closed roadway, but it is unknown what role each of the vehicles may have played in the incidents.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated online and on News 4 This Morning throughout the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.