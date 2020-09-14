SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating two overnight South City shootings that left one dead and another injured.
At 1:30 a.m., officers arrived to the QuikTrip in the 2800 block of Gravois where they found a victim shot in the chest and arm.
Moments later, detectives found a 30-year-old man dead in the middle of the 4000 block of Gravois.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing
