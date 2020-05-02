JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - One person died another was injured in a single-car crash that occurred near Cedar Hill on Saturday.
The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dittmer Road and Highway 30.
Police say one victim was taken to a hospital.
Other information was not immediately known.
