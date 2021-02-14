ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- An arrest was made after a shooting in the Metro East left one person dead Saturday.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of East 11th Street just past noon in Alton, Illinois. Officers were responding to a call when they got reports of gunshots being fired nearby. Once there, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.
Shortly after, police said the suspect was arrested. Limited information surrounding the gender and ages of the victim and suspect have been released. However, detectives believe the shooting was not a random act of violence since both individuals knew each other.
