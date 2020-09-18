NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- An overnight car crash left one person dead and another critically injured in North City.
The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday near N. Broadway and Riverview. When crews arrived, two people were outside of a car that was on fire.
One of the passengers died from their injuries and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.