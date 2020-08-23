NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after two separate North City shootings along the same road left one man dead and another injured overnight.
Police found a man dead in the area of Benton and Blair in the Hyde Park neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. He was shot multiple times, investigators said.
One hour later, detectives were called to the 4200 block of Blair after a man was shot in the head. He is in critical condition.
Anyone with information should call local detectives or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS). All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.