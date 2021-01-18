West Florissant Crash

A red pickup truck was damaged after hitting a pole near West Florissant in north St. Louis Sunday night.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A crash in a North City neighborhood left one person in critical condition Sunday.

Police said a driver in a red pickup truck was driving near West Florissant and Pope when it hit a pole around 11:30 p.m. 

One person was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition. 

No additional information has been released. 

