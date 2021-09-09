ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One suspect is facing charges in connection to the death of a man found inside a bullet-riddled car on the grounds of The Gateway Arch.

News 4 crews spotted a blue Dodge Charger with bullet holes in the windshield crashed on steps near the Eads Bridge just before midnight Monday. According to police, 29-year-old Brandon Scott was shot multiple times in the 300 block of Washington Avenue.

Two days later, Mark Perry, 35, of Florissant, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on first-degree murder charges and remanded to Juvenile Courts. A 29-year-old woman was also arrested in the case, but police said the Circuit Attorney's Office refused charges against her, requesting police follow-up.

This year, police report homicides are down 35% in the City of St. Louis. There have been 125 homicides, making the city on pace to have the fewest homicides since 2014.

Authorities have not released any additional details regarding what led up to the homicide. Anyone who can assist is encouraged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.